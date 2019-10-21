Islamabad High Court seeks reply from private schools regarding fees increase

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought reply till October 30, from private schools association regarding increase in students' fee by the education institutions

The bench, however, maintained its stay order against the actions of Pakistan Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) and against private schools.

Justice Aamer Farooq clubbed the identical petitions regarding increase in schools fee, harassment of parents on not payment of fee and expelling the children of Dr Uzma.

During the outset of hearing, parents' counsel Jahangir Jadoon Advocate pleaded that the schools administrations used to say that payment of fee more important than the children's education. He prayed the court to stop schools from harassing the children, to which the bench remarked that it was aware about the problems of parents.

The judge remarked that the court had halted the PEIRA actions against private schools but it couldn't further delay this.

On a petition of Dr Uzma, the petitioner's counsel pleaded that the children of his client were given certificates of leaving schools in one day even this matter was not related to fees. The PEIRA had also not taken any decision on the complaint, he further said.

He said that education was a basic right of children and they couldn't be deprived of it, to which private school's lawyer said that parents had misbehaved with the principal.

PEIRA's lawyer said that If PEIRA received such type of application it refer the matter to magistrate of assistant commissioner.

He said that the organization was authorized to suspend license and issue fine to the schools for law violation.

The court later adjourned hearing of the case till October 30.