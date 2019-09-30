UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Suspends PEIRA Fee Structure Notification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:59 PM

Islamabad High Court suspends PEIRA fee structure notification

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday suspended the notification of PEIRA regarding the fee structure and also summoned its chairman on October 21, the next date of hearing to answer on a petition moved by private schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday suspended the notification of PEIRA regarding the fee structure and also summoned its chairman on October 21, the next date of hearing to answer on a petition moved by private schools.

The bench sought reply from Private Educational Institutes Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) on a petition alleging the body for wrong interpretation of Supreme Court orders regarding schools' fee structure.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case files by private schools association regarding the above matter.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner stated that PEIRA was deliberately targeting the private schools. The organization had allegedly tried to interpret the top court orders at its own and taking action against the schools illegally.

He stated that the PEIRA had issued notification regarding fee structure in haste which was not in accordance with apex court orders.

To this, the bench suspended the fee structure notification and summoned chairman PEIRA on next hearing to answer.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court October Islamabad High Court From Top Court

Recent Stories

USAID Funding Enables Pakistani Entrepreneurs To I ..

20 minutes ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Mogherini to Visit Minsk F ..

2 minutes ago

PTI-AJK aghast at loss of human lives in firing fr ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Residents asked to remain vigilant from ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly session to continue till October ..

7 minutes ago

TEVTA Chairperson calls on federal ministers

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.