Islamabad High Court suspends PEIRA fee structure notification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court IHC ) Monday suspended the notification of PEIRA regarding the fee structure and also summoned its chairman on October 21, the next date of hearing to answer on a petition moved by private schools.

The bench sought reply from Private Educational Institutes Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) on a petition alleging the body for wrong interpretation of Supreme Court orders regarding schools' fee structure.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case files by private schools association regarding the above matter.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner stated that PEIRA was deliberately targeting the private schools. The organization had allegedly tried to interpret the top court orders at its own and taking action against the schools illegally.

He stated that the PEIRA had issued notification regarding fee structure in haste which was not in accordance with apex court orders.

To this, the bench suspended the fee structure notification and summoned chairman PEIRA on next hearing to answer.