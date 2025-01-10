Islamabad Hosts Int’l Conference On Girls’ Education Tomorrow
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 10, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Conference aims at addressing challenges and opportunities in advancing girls’ education across Muslim communities worldwide
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2025) International Conference on “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities,” will begin in Islamabad from tomorrow (Saturday).
The conference aims at addressing the challenges and opportunities in advancing girls’ education across Muslim communities worldwide; foster dialogue; and find actionable solutions to address the challenges.
Around 150 delegates from 47 countries are arriving in Pakistan to attend the conference.
The delegates from different countries are reaching Islamabad to participate in the two-day International Conference on “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities,” which will formally begin in Islamabad from tomorrow.
Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha, Grand Mufti of Egypt Shaikh Nazir Mohamed Ayyad, and prominent religious scholars from Albania have reached Islamabad.
Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and officials of the Ministry of Education received the dignitaries at the airport.
