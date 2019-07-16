UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Private Schools Association Announces To Move SC Against PEIRA

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:33 PM

Islamabad Private Schools Association (IPSA) while declaring the sealing of schools unlawful by Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) announced to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Islamabad Private Schools Association (IPSA) while declaring the sealing of schools unlawful by Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) announced to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.President Schools Association Dr Zaafran Illahi while strongly condemned the sealing of private schools by PEIRA said that it's the violation of Article 185 (3) of the constitution and they will challenge this unlawful act in the apex court.He said PEIRA has no such authority to seal the private schools as detailed decision of Islamabad High Court is present in this regard.

He said sealing of private schools is not only the violation of court judgments but also such steps are tantamount to contempt of court.Dr Zaafran said that IHC has clearly declared the rules of 2016 unjust.He said respective rules are totally non-maintainable and opposite to Article 18 of the constitution.He said we will challenge this rule of regulatory body at which immediate changes are necessary.He said more than 100 schools are registered with our association and we are requested to SC and other officials that they should take action against this unlawful act of PEIRA.He said sealed schools by PEIRA should be restored with immediate effect.

