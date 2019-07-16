Islamabad Private Schools Association announces to move SC against PEIRA

Islamabad Private Schools Association (IPSA) while declaring the sealing of schools unlawful by Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) announced to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

He said sealing of private schools is not only the violation of court judgments but also such steps are tantamount to contempt of court.Dr Zaafran said that IHC has clearly declared the rules of 2016 unjust.He said respective rules are totally non-maintainable and opposite to Article 18 of the constitution.He said we will challenge this rule of regulatory body at which immediate changes are necessary.He said more than 100 schools are registered with our association and we are requested to SC and other officials that they should take action against this unlawful act of PEIRA.He said sealed schools by PEIRA should be restored with immediate effect.