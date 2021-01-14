Islamia College University issues reopening schedule

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Registrar of Islamia College University on Thursday while issuing a schedule for reopening of the university and its affiliated institutions said metric classes at Islamia Collegiate will start from January 18th

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Registrar of Islamia College University on Thursday while issuing a schedule for reopening of the university and its affiliated institutions said metric classes at Islamia Collegiate will start from January 18th.

The classes for intermediate at Islamia College would start on January 25 while classes up to 8th grade at Islamia Collegiate would start from January 25.

On university level classes for BS, MS, M Phill and PHD would start from first February, the Registrar said adding that all the faculty staff including teachers and students would strictly follow the SOPs against coronavirus.