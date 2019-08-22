UrduPoint.com
Islamia University Announced BA, BSc Annual Exams Result

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:28 PM

Islamia University announced BA, BSc annual exams result

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has announced results of BA and BSc annual examinations 2019. Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has felicitated successful students and has said that a ceremony will be organized to recognize the achievements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has announced results of BA and BSc annual examinations 2019. Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has felicitated successful students and has said that a ceremony will be organized to recognize the achievements.

As many as a total of 9888 candidates appeared in BA examinations and 5652 were declared successful showing 57.16 pass percentage. Ehtisham Amjad, Govt. Degree College for Boys, Minchanabad got 1st position securing 670 marks, Samar Noreen of Govt. Degree College of Haroobabad declared 2nd getting 661 marks while Maryam Idrees and Areeb Shoukat shared 3rd position obtaining 554 respectively from Govt.

Degree College for Women Satellite town Bahawalpur and Iqra Post Graduate College for Women Sadiqabad. In BSc, 11576 candidates attempted the exam and 5876 were declared passed with the percentage of 40.66. Usman Liaquat of Govt. Post Graduate College for Boys, Chishtian got 1st position having 695 marks, Muhammad Ijaz from Govt. Post Graduate College for Boys, Bahawalnagar stood 2nd getting 694 marks while Bilal Sharif declared 3rd obtaining 680 marks.

