Islamia University announces 25 percent reduction in fees

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob of Islamia University of Bahawalpur has formally approved 25 per cent reduction in the fees of students.

According to the Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abou Bakar, the university had received applications from students and parents for the reduction in fees, In view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said that on the direction of the Vice-Chancellor, the Director Financial Assistance was processing the applications of needy students through the Special Crisis Committee.

In this regard, The Committee has reduced the fees of 2245 students by 10 to 50 per cent.

The University Fees Committee, after a detailed review, had decided to increase the fees as such a large university needs resources to run its manpower and infrastructure.

However, in view of the financial difficulties of students and parents, the university decided to bear some of the burden itself.

In addition, motorcycle and car parking on Hasilpur Road is being expanded for students. Similarly, a new parking space will be provided along with the gate on the back canal. In addition, the bus shuttle service will be available every 15 minutes in the Baghdad ul Jadeed campus.