UrduPoint.com

Islamia University Announces 25 Percent Reduction In Fees

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 04:26 PM

Islamia University announces 25 percent reduction in fees

The Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob of Islamia University of Bahawalpur has formally approved 25 per cent reduction in the fees of students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob of Islamia University of Bahawalpur has formally approved 25 per cent reduction in the fees of students.

According to the Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abou Bakar, the university had received applications from students and parents for the reduction in fees, In view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said that on the direction of the Vice-Chancellor, the Director Financial Assistance was processing the applications of needy students through the Special Crisis Committee.

In this regard, The Committee has reduced the fees of 2245 students by 10 to 50 per cent.

The University Fees Committee, after a detailed review, had decided to increase the fees as such a large university needs resources to run its manpower and infrastructure.

However, in view of the financial difficulties of students and parents, the university decided to bear some of the burden itself.

In addition, motorcycle and car parking on Hasilpur Road is being expanded for students. Similarly, a new parking space will be provided along with the gate on the back canal. In addition, the bus shuttle service will be available every 15 minutes in the Baghdad ul Jadeed campus.

Related Topics

Road Car Baghdad Hasilpur IUB From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Anaya Panday expressed consent to manage drugs for ..

Anaya Panday expressed consent to manage drugs for Aryan Khan: Reports

5 minutes ago
 World Snow Leopard Day to create awareness on enda ..

World Snow Leopard Day to create awareness on endangered species conservation

21 seconds ago
 Sadeea Nadeem appointed as Additional Commissioner ..

Sadeea Nadeem appointed as Additional Commissioner (OPS)

22 seconds ago
 Diabetes eye disorders can lead to blindness: Expe ..

Diabetes eye disorders can lead to blindness: Experts

23 seconds ago
 Regional admin to start strict monitoring of teach ..

Regional admin to start strict monitoring of teachers performance

25 seconds ago
 EU leaders laud Merkel at her last summit

EU leaders laud Merkel at her last summit

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.