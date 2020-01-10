UrduPoint.com
Islamia University Bahawalpur, IBA To Collaborate For Promoting Entrepreneurship

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:08 PM

Islamia University Bahawalpur, IBA to collaborate for promoting entrepreneurship

Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob visited Aman Center for Entrepreneurial Development (CED), IBA Karachi

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob visited Aman Center for Entrepreneurial Development (CED), IBA Karachi. According to the spokesman of IUB Shahzad Ahmad, the purpose of his visit was to enter into a partnership with IBA CED and work together to promote entrepreneurship in Bahawalpur and vicinity.

Dr. Shahid Qureshi, Program Director IBA CED briefed him about the indigenous model of CED and its various programs of entrepreneurship.

The Vice Chancellor also had a meeting with Dr. Huma Baqai, Acting Executive Director IBA Karachi.

Dr. Huma welcomed Dr. Athar Mahboob and discussed various avenues of collaboration in higher education.

He also had a tour of incubation and interacted with the young entrepreneurs who were running their businesses from IBA CED Incubation Center. A departmental Memorandum of Understanding was also signed by Dr. Muhammad Shahid Nawaz, Assistant Professor, Department of Management Sciences, Islamia University Bahawalpur and Azad Ahmed Acting Manager IBA CED in the presence of Dr. Athar Mahboob and Dr. Shahid Qureshi.

Both the institutions will devise action plan to schedule faculty development for entrepreneurship teaching and launching incubation center at Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

