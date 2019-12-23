UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamia University Bahawalpur 'Majlis-e-Mabahisa' Formed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:23 PM

Islamia University Bahawalpur 'Majlis-e-Mabahisa' formed

Islamia University has announced formation of Majlis-e-Mabahisa (Debate Society) for year 2019-20

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Islamia University has announced formation of Majlis-e-Mabahisa (Debate Society) for year 2019-20.

The IUB, Directorate of Student Affairs has formed Majlis-e-Mabahisa (Debate Society) for next year, says a press release issued here on Monday.

According to the detail, Nisar Abid has been elected as the president of Debate Society, Islamia University Bahawalpur and Arshad Saeed as the general secretary of the society.

Hafiz Muhammad Shaban was elected as the senior vice president, Ms Fatima Bukhari as the vice president and Ms. Alisha Nasir as the joint secretary, the press release said.

Related Topics

Student Bahawalpur Nasir IUB

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen: OIC believes in diversity and suppor ..

10 minutes ago

The OIC closely follows up the recent Developments ..

10 minutes ago

NATO Chief Says Ready to Meet With Putin in 'Right ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese yuan strengthens last week

6 minutes ago

US, UK, Irish, Canadian Diplomats to Visit Suspect ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese vice premier stresses pork supply for holi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.