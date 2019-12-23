Islamia University Bahawalpur 'Majlis-e-Mabahisa' formed

Islamia University has announced formation of Majlis-e-Mabahisa (Debate Society) for year 2019-20

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Islamia University has announced formation of Majlis-e-Mabahisa (Debate Society) for year 2019-20.

The IUB, Directorate of Student Affairs has formed Majlis-e-Mabahisa (Debate Society) for next year, says a press release issued here on Monday.

According to the detail, Nisar Abid has been elected as the president of Debate Society, Islamia University Bahawalpur and Arshad Saeed as the general secretary of the society.

Hafiz Muhammad Shaban was elected as the senior vice president, Ms Fatima Bukhari as the vice president and Ms. Alisha Nasir as the joint secretary, the press release said.