Islamia University Law Team Participates In Moot Competition
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:25 PM
The team of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Law Department participated in the 12th Henry Dunant Moot Court Competition organized by International Committee of Red Cross Pakistan
According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the twelve best teams from all universities and law schools of Pakistan participated in the competition.
The IUB team was led by Assistant Professor Jibran Jamshed, and Muhammad Ali, Ali Anwar and Maaz Shakeel were among team members.