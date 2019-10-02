UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamia University Law Team Participates In Moot Competition

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:25 PM

Islamia University law team participates in Moot competition

The team of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Law Department participated in the 12th Henry Dunant Moot Court Competition organized by International Committee of Red Cross Pakistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The team of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Law Department participated in the 12th Henry Dunant Moot Court Competition organized by International Committee of Red Cross Pakistan.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the twelve best teams from all universities and law schools of Pakistan participated in the competition.

The IUB team was led by Assistant Professor Jibran Jamshed, and Muhammad Ali, Ali Anwar and Maaz Shakeel were among team members.

Related Topics

Pakistan Jamshed Muhammad Ali Shakeel IUB All From Best Court

Recent Stories

170 countries taking part in 18th UNIDO General co ..

11 minutes ago

FNC Elections 2019: RAK witnesses significant fema ..

42 minutes ago

Missed tax, refund targets may lead to mini-budget ..

45 minutes ago

Balochistan: Neglected still

54 minutes ago

EU Commission Expects New Brexit Papers From UK La ..

2 minutes ago

Foundation stone laid for Zayed Dialysis Centre in ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.