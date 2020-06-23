UrduPoint.com
Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Board Interviews Candidates For Posts Of Registrar, Treasurer, Controller Exam, Professors

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:40 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur board interviews candidates for posts of Registrar, Treasurer, Controller Exam, Professors

The selection board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur interviewed candidates for posts of Registrar, Treasurer, and Controller Examinations besides various pots of professors and associate professors in various departments

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The selection board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur interviewed candidates for posts of Registrar, Treasurer, and Controller Examinations besides various pots of professors and associate professors in various departments.

One day meeting of the selection board was held at Abbasia Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Engineer Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob chaired the board meeting while members included Vice-Chancellor University of Okara Prof Dr.

Zakaria Zakir, retired Federal Secretary Dr Shehzad Qaiser, Prof Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Registrar Prof Dr. Muazzam Jameel, and subject experts were part of the selection board.

Candidates for the post of professors for the various departments including Management Sciences, Veterinary, Media Studies, Political Science, Pakistan Studies and English were interviewed.

For associate professor candidates were interviewed in disciplines of Horticulture, Plant Pathology, and Media Studies.

