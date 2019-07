Islamia University of Bahawalpur faculty member visits Portland State University US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman, Department of Pakistan Studies, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr Aftab Hussain Gilani visited the History Department of Portland State University of United State.

On this occasion, he presented his research paper on Culture and History of Bahawalpur region. Faculty members of Portland State University, Dr. Timand and Dr. Amanda were also present on this occasion.