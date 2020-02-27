UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Faculty Member Presents Paper On Learning Strategies In Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:54 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur faculty member presents paper on learning strategies in Turkey

Coordinator International Liaison Office (ILO) and faculty member Department of Education, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr Abid Shahzad has presented his research paper on collaborative learning strategies at postgraduate level in Pakistan at the World Conference on Educational Sciences held at Ayvansaray University Istanbul, Turkey

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Coordinator International Liaison Office (ILO) and faculty member Department of education, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr Abid Shahzad has presented his research paper on collaborative learning strategies at postgraduate level in Pakistan at the World Conference on Educational Sciences held at Ayvansaray University Istanbul, Turkey.

Dr.

Abid Shahzad unveiled the findings of his research that the collaborative learning strategies are the best strategies to be adopted and implemented at the post graduate level classes in the universities. These strategies promote direct learning among the learners and yield outstanding results. There were participants from more than 40 countries who presented the new research in the field of educational sciences.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Turkey Ilo Istanbul IUB Post From Best

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of polio case i ..

1 minute ago

Universities, schools to remain closed on Feb 28

2 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister to Pay Visit to Helsinki ..

2 minutes ago

Europe Should Work Toward Donbas Settlement, 'Leav ..

2 minutes ago

Prime minister returns after day-long Qatar visit

17 minutes ago

Market rates of Gold in twin cities 27 Feb 2020

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.