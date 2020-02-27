Islamia University of Bahawalpur faculty member presents paper on learning strategies in Turkey

Coordinator International Liaison Office (ILO) and faculty member Department of Education, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr Abid Shahzad has presented his research paper on collaborative learning strategies at postgraduate level in Pakistan at the World Conference on Educational Sciences held at Ayvansaray University Istanbul, Turkey

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Coordinator International Liaison Office (ILO) and faculty member Department of education, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr Abid Shahzad has presented his research paper on collaborative learning strategies at postgraduate level in Pakistan at the World Conference on Educational Sciences held at Ayvansaray University Istanbul, Turkey.

Dr.

Abid Shahzad unveiled the findings of his research that the collaborative learning strategies are the best strategies to be adopted and implemented at the post graduate level classes in the universities. These strategies promote direct learning among the learners and yield outstanding results. There were participants from more than 40 countries who presented the new research in the field of educational sciences.