Islamia University of Bahawalpur , Hamdard University sign MoU to team up in pharmaceuticals

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ):The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and Hamdard University Karachi have agreed to collaborate in the field of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

According to the spokesman of IUB Shahzad Ahmad, this was decided during a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of both the universities on Wednesday.

On this occasion, both the Vice-Chancellors signed an MOU to promote teaching and research and initiate joint research project in the field of medicines, quality control, cosmetics, nanotechnology, bio-studies, clinical studies and pharmacology.

The two universities will encourage research at the post-doctorate level and share technical information besides managing faculty and students exchange programs.

Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, IUB Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar and Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, Hamdard University Karachi Prof. Dr Muhammad Azhar were also present on this occasion.