UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Receives 56657 Applications For Fall Admissions 2019

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:57 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur receives 56657 applications for Fall Admissions 2019

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has received 56657 applications for bachelor and master programs in admissions of fall semester 2019

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has received 56657 applications for bachelor and master programs in admissions of fall semester 2019.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, this season the University carried out a comprehensive admissions campaign on directions of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

In order to project the university academic programs, enhancing visibility of the university in educational horizon and attracting large number of admission seekers, admission cell introduced a smooth online admission process.

Admission facilitation center was also established at Abbasia Campus for guidance of students and parents, as a result immense number of students applied from across Punjab as well as other provinces including Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last two months, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has paid special attention on improving the boarding facilities as well as food quality in hostels and canteens, availability of standardized medical and transport facilities to students.

He announced admissions for position holders on 100% scholarship in all departments of the university.

He also directed to launch student societies to inculcate leadership qualities and character building of students.

The University is also planning to introduce market based academic programs and revise the structure of current programs according to the modern needs. Selection boards are being held to meet the deficiency of faculty in the university.

Four decades old buildings are being renovated, Management Science Department is shifting to a new building while four new hostels are also being made functional to increase boarding for both male and female students.

All these steps have built confidence in students and parents who applied for admissions in such a large number.

Related Topics

Punjab Student Male Gilgit Baltistan IUB 2019 Market All From

Recent Stories

45 seconds ago

Modi's fascist agenda to be exposed at all forums: ..

2 minutes ago

Centre of Excellence in Art and Design (CEAD) to ..

2 minutes ago

Special persons take out rally to express solidari ..

2 minutes ago

China mulling to reduce poverty through industrial ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Innovation Park to launch region&#039;s fi ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.