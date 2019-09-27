Islamia University of Bahawalpur receives 56657 applications for Fall Admissions 2019

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has received 56657 applications for bachelor and master programs in admissions of fall semester 2019

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has received 56657 applications for bachelor and master programs in admissions of fall semester 2019.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, this season the University carried out a comprehensive admissions campaign on directions of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

In order to project the university academic programs, enhancing visibility of the university in educational horizon and attracting large number of admission seekers, admission cell introduced a smooth online admission process.

Admission facilitation center was also established at Abbasia Campus for guidance of students and parents, as a result immense number of students applied from across Punjab as well as other provinces including Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last two months, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has paid special attention on improving the boarding facilities as well as food quality in hostels and canteens, availability of standardized medical and transport facilities to students.

He announced admissions for position holders on 100% scholarship in all departments of the university.

He also directed to launch student societies to inculcate leadership qualities and character building of students.

The University is also planning to introduce market based academic programs and revise the structure of current programs according to the modern needs. Selection boards are being held to meet the deficiency of faculty in the university.

Four decades old buildings are being renovated, Management Science Department is shifting to a new building while four new hostels are also being made functional to increase boarding for both male and female students.

All these steps have built confidence in students and parents who applied for admissions in such a large number.