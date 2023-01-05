UrduPoint.com

Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Research Aligned With National Priorities

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Islamia University of Bahawalpur research aligned with national priorities

Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Dr. Moazzam Jamil has said that according to the vision of Vice Chancellor Dr. Athar Mahboob, research activities in the university have been aligned with national aspirations and priorities

Research activities in the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment have an important role in the country's agricultural economy.

Research activities in the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment have an important role in the country's agricultural economy.

Research on cotton, intercropping of maize and soybeans and establishment of an agro-economic zone through artificial rainfall in Cholistan are some of the most important projects in any university in the country's history.

He said that agricultural graduates are in high demand at national and international levels and agricultural graduates from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are honing their skills at national and international levels.

He said that admissions in BSc Agriculture, BSc Forestry, BSc Agri-Business, BSc food and Technology in the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment are offered in the Spring semester.

