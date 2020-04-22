Islamia University of Bahawalpur starts online workshops

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has initiated online workshops to continue curricular and co curricular activities during the COVID- 19 crises.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob during online talk with the faculty members.

He said that seminars and workshops were integral parts of academic activities to enrich scholars with quality learning to boost their interest in teaching and research.

Department of Management Sciences, in this connection, has started a series of online workshop on qualitative research.

Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr. Jawwad Iqbal said that renowned scholars and researchers from around the globe have been invited to deliver online lectures to PhD and MPhil scholars who are unable to pursue their academic activities during current lockdown.

"Through this online workshop series, our students will be able to interact with renowned experts and carry on their curricular activities," Dr. Imran Rasheed, Assistant Professor said.