Islamia University participates in International Poultry Expo

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated in the International Poultry Expo organized by Pakistan Poultry Association.

On the direction of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, a delegation of 50 officials including faculty members and students represented the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in the expo.

The aim of the event was to promote Prime Minister Imran Khan's agenda to encourage the role of the poultry industry in the uplift of the national economy.

Dr Khubaib Sattar, lecturer the Islamia University of Bahawalpur also delivered an exclusive talk on this occasion.