UrduPoint.com

Islamia University Signs MoU With Homeopathic Pharmaceuticals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:39 PM

Islamia University signs MoU with Homeopathic Pharmaceuticals

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the University College of Conventional Medicine the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Dr Masood Homeopathic Pharmaceuticals Lahore for mutual cooperation and collaboration

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the University College of Conventional Medicine the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Dr Masood Homeopathic Pharmaceuticals Lahore for mutual cooperation and collaboration.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and Chief Executive Officer Homeopathic Pharmaceuticals Dr Muhammad Zubair Qureshi signed on behalf of their respective institutions.

Under the agreement, students of the IUB will receive vocational training at the institute and gain knowledge on pharmaceuticals.

A student of Bachelors of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery will be given award by Dr Masood for outstanding performance.

Medical camps will be set up at the IUB and medicines will be provided.

Related Topics

Lahore Student IUB Agreement

Recent Stories

Putin says Moscow and Beijing-led alliance should ..

Putin says Moscow and Beijing-led alliance should influence Taliban

29 seconds ago
 Abandoning Afghanistan to cause rise in terror inc ..

Abandoning Afghanistan to cause rise in terror incidents, transnational crimes: ..

30 seconds ago
 Citizens to get second dose after 28 days without ..

Citizens to get second dose after 28 days without waiting for message: DC RYK

32 seconds ago
 15 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

15 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

2 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against factories violating en ..

Crackdown continues against factories violating environmental laws

2 minutes ago
 Anti-Kremlin app 'censored' on first day of Russia ..

Anti-Kremlin app 'censored' on first day of Russian vote

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.