Islamia University signs MoU with Homeopathic Pharmaceuticals

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the University College of Conventional Medicine the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Dr Masood Homeopathic Pharmaceuticals Lahore for mutual cooperation and collaboration.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and Chief Executive Officer Homeopathic Pharmaceuticals Dr Muhammad Zubair Qureshi signed on behalf of their respective institutions.

Under the agreement, students of the IUB will receive vocational training at the institute and gain knowledge on pharmaceuticals.

A student of Bachelors of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery will be given award by Dr Masood for outstanding performance.

Medical camps will be set up at the IUB and medicines will be provided.