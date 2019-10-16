UrduPoint.com
Islamia University Teachers Visit China For Joint Research Project

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:51 PM

Dr Muhammad Nafees, Assistant Professor and Ishtiaq Ahmad, Lecturer Department of Horticultural Sciences of the University College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences of Islamia University Bahawalpur visited North West Agriculture and Forestry (NWAF) University China under a joint research project on jujube germplasm in connection with Belt and Road initiative

According to the spokesman of the University Shahzad Ahmad, both the faculty members visited NWAF University Research Laboratories in Southern China Botanical Orchard, South Tropical Crop Institute, Guangxi Agriculture Academy and Chinese Academy of Agriculture. They also visited jujube, citrus and mango orchards in various provinces of South China and discussed the possibility to develop Jujube research unit at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and signing of an MOU in this regard.

