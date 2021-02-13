Islamia University to promote tourism in Bahawalpur: VC

Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that the university was playing a vital role in promoting tourism in line with the government's vision

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that the university was playing a vital role in promoting tourism in line with the government's vision. He said this year teachers and students of the university were taking part in the annual Cholistan Rally in collaboration with Tourism Development Corporation Punjab, Divisional Administration Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

With the participation of thousands of students, last year's rally emerged as a successful mega event in terms of tourism and business, he commented.

The University also organized a bus service to Fort Derawar for daily service to facilitate students and general public.

He said the local industries and business community along with educational institutions and government administration could make Bahawalpur an excellent tourist destination.

A trade fair has also been organised on the occasion, where local businessmen have set up various stalls and displayed their products.

A food court has also been set up with variety of local food. Special stalls have been set up by the Veterinary Department, Institute of Desert Studies and College of Art and Design of the University.

The vice chancellor said Bahawalpur has the best features for a winter tourist destination with a number of historical forts, palaces, national parks and historical shrines including Uch Sharif.