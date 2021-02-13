UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamia University To Promote Tourism In Bahawalpur: VC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Islamia University to promote tourism in Bahawalpur: VC

Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that the university was playing a vital role in promoting tourism in line with the government's vision

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that the university was playing a vital role in promoting tourism in line with the government's vision. He said this year teachers and students of the university were taking part in the annual Cholistan Rally in collaboration with Tourism Development Corporation Punjab, Divisional Administration Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

With the participation of thousands of students, last year's rally emerged as a successful mega event in terms of tourism and business, he commented.

The University also organized a bus service to Fort Derawar for daily service to facilitate students and general public.

He said the local industries and business community along with educational institutions and government administration could make Bahawalpur an excellent tourist destination.

A trade fair has also been organised on the occasion, where local businessmen have set up various stalls and displayed their products.

A food court has also been set up with variety of local food. Special stalls have been set up by the Veterinary Department, Institute of Desert Studies and College of Art and Design of the University.

The vice chancellor said Bahawalpur has the best features for a winter tourist destination with a number of historical forts, palaces, national parks and historical shrines including Uch Sharif.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Bahawalpur Chamber Commerce Cholistan Event Government Industry Best Court

Recent Stories

Man shot dead in Khal

3 minutes ago

Six Injured After Blast Near Presidential Palace i ..

3 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on informati ..

10 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,631 new COVID-19 cases, 3,589 reco ..

10 minutes ago

ANP candidate Hidayatullah Khan submits nomination ..

4 minutes ago

Govt not to surrender against any pressure: Muhamm ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.