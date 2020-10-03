Islamia University to resume classes from Oct 12: VC

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Saturday said that the university would resume on-campus and online classes simultaneously from October 12

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Saturday said that the university would resume on-campus and online classes simultaneously from October 12.

Talking to APP here , he said that on-campus classes had been divided into three shifts in order to maintain coronavirus SOPs.

Giving details of the schedule, he told that in the first phase, from October 12 to November 13, students from group 1 would attend the classes on campus.

He told that detailed schedule was available on the university website.

To a question, he said that after recent in-take the number of students of the university had swelled to approximately 35,000.

He said that a record number of admissions were given at Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan campuses.

The VC said that professors, associate professors and assistant professors were recruited at different department recently while the recruitment process for 300 associate lecturers had also been initiated in order to increase the number of regular faculty in wake of increasing number of students.