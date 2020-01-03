UrduPoint.com
Islamia University, Training Pakistan Collaborate For Training Students,farmers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:08 PM

Islamia University, Training Pakistan collaborate for training students,farmers

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Training Pakistan agreed to collaborate for joint efforts to promote short training courses relating to Veterinary and Animal Science for the students and farmers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Training Pakistan agreed to collaborate for joint efforts to promote short training courses relating to Veterinary and Animal Science for the students and farmers.

According to the press release,Veterinary College, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Training Pakistan signed Memorandum of Understanding to promote short training courses relating to Veterinary and Animal Science for the students and farmers.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and CEO Training Pakistan Dr Fraz Shafique signed the documents on behalf of their institutions. Principal, University College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Dr Sajid Hameed said "College is offering short courses and providing services for evaluation and certification since 2006 by collaborating with various organizations".

