Islamic Development Bank Moves To Construct 335 Public-sector School Buildings In AJK

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 12:13 AM

Islamic Development Bank moves to construct 335 public-sector school buildings in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ): The Islamic Development Bank has moved to construct 335 school buildings at a cost Rs 50 million in the public sector across Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

This was disclosed in a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the State's metropolis on Friday.

The meeting was informed that out of 335 schools, work on 40 schools had been accomplished while remaining schools would be completed by December this year.

The Bank had also initiated a new project for early child education costing 25 million rupees.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan thanked Islamic Development Bank for its generous contribution in education sector and said the bank had launched the project at a time when the children were waiting their education under open sky in the earthquake affected areas.

