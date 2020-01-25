Isra University confers degrees to 397 students in convocation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Around 397 students of Isra University Hyderabad received degrees after completing their studies and research in various disciplines in 17th academic convocation of the varsity held here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Around 397 students of Isra University Hyderabad received degrees after completing their studies and research in various disciplines in 17th academic convocation of the varsity held here on Saturday.

The management of Isra University Hyderabad conferred degrees to students and scholars in disciplines of Medical Sciences, Dentistry, Nursing, Physical Therapy, Management Sciences, Electronics, Computer Science, Information Communication Technology and Software Engineering.

Out of 397 students and scholars, 251 received degree for Bachelor in Medical Sciences, Dentistry, Nursing and Physical Therapy whereas, 10 post graduate degrees were awarded in different programmes of Medical and Allied Medical Sciences. Apart from this, one student was also conferred upon a PhD in Basic Medical Sciences.

In addition, 133 received degree for Bachelor and Master in business Administration, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Software Engineering and Telecommunications. Apart from this, two students were also conferred upon a PhD in Management Sciences. Besides degrees, gold, silver and bronze medals were also awarded to the outstanding students for securing positions in their relevant faculties and departments.

Bilal Asad, a graduate of MBBS programme, Kinzaa graduate of BDS programme, Sadafa graduate of DPT programme, Saba a graduate of BS (Nursing) Programme, Asma Akhtar a graduate of BBA programme, Sumaiya of BS (software Engineering), Muhammad Saad of BS (Information Communication Technology), Hafsa Arif of BS (Computer Science) and Muhammad Zeeshan of BE (Electrical Engineering) received gold medals.

Huma Mir of MBBS programme, Rubab Mannan Shaikh of BDS programme, Adnan Sheikh of DPT programme, Zeenat of BS (Nursing) Programme, Saira of BBA programme, Miral Fatima of BS (Software Engineering), Saher Qazi of BS (Computer Science) and Maheen of BE (Electrical Engineering) received silver medals.

Tanzeela Rafique of MBBS programme, Amna Riaz of DPT programme, Sumera Naz of BS (Nursing) Programme, Hira Akhtar of BBA programme, Tayyaba Shafique of BS (Software Engineering) and Iftikhar Ahmed of BE (Electrical Engineering) received bronze medals in the academic convocation.

The Chancellor Isra University Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Asadullah Kazi who presided over the academic convocation said "We live in an age of innovation and change, and in such an age, the universities have a special obligation therefore they must hold fast to the best of the past and do more for the best of the future." While talking about change, Prof. Kazi said that there was the need to make preparation for meeting the challenges of globalization, which he said is like the river that has burst its banks.

He called upon the students to work hard to achieve their goals and get themselves ready to address the challenges of the future. The goals which students were required to achieve include educated citizens, upholding the image of the country and letting the world know that Pakistanis are a peaceful nation, he added.

Highlighting the importance of education, he said learning was a lifelong process that continues from the cradle to the grave.

He urged the students to be competitive and participative in order to extend their knowledge. 'There can be no development without participation; and there can be no participation without communication, in this age of digital literacy,' he said.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Rashid Shaikh in his address said that the main purpose of such events was not only to confer degrees on the students but also to honor those who have performed meritoriously.

He hoped that the graduating students of the university will demonstrate this purpose of the knowledge and will emerge as torch-bearers of truth and be paragons of virtue.

He also shared the tremendous progress shown by Isra University and the various achievements made over the years.