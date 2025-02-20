Isra University hosts 8th Job &Trade Fair 2025

In a significant initiative to empower students and graduates, Isra University, Hyderabad, hosted the 8th Job and Trade Fair 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) In a significant initiative to empower students and graduates, Isra University, Hyderabad, hosted the 8th Job and Trade Fair 2025.

The event, organized by the Career Development Center (CDC) under the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), was held under the esteemed guidance of Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor, and Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, President and CEO, Isra Islamic Foundation (IIF).

More than 50 national and multinational companies from various sectors, including automobile, Banking, Pharmaceuticals, Building & Construction, FMCG, Electronics, Microfinance, Transport, Chemicals, Consultancy, Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Insurance, IT & Software, Engineering, and Telecommunications, participated in the event.

The event's core mission was to bridge the gap between academia and industry by providing students and graduates with valuable employment opportunities.

Over 2000 students and graduates from universities and institutes across Hyderabad and surrounding areas actively participated in the event, making it a landmark occasion for both career seekers and employers.

Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, President and CEO, Isra Islamic Foundation (IIF), and the Chief Guest of the event, praised the fair for its innovative approach in supporting students' career development.

He commended the event for its role in enhancing the prospects of young professionals and empowering them with the tools to succeed in their respective fields after graduation.

Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, delivered a speech and acknowledge the contribution of all participants. He highlighted the significance of academia-industry collaboration, stating that such events create an environment of mutual growth and help unlock potential, both for students and the nation’s economic progress.

Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor, Isra University, addressed the attendees with a warm welcome. In his speech, he expressed his gratitude towards the participating companies, sponsors, and stakeholders, highlighting their vital role in shaping a brighter future for students.

Dr. Kazi emphasized the importance of such initiatives in reducing unemployment, fostering economic growth, and creating meaningful career pathways for youth.

Following the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor, Chief Guest, Additional Director of ORIC, and their respective teams visited the booths of the participating companies. They engaged in insightful discussions with recruiters and learned about the diverse opportunities available to students. This interaction underscored the importance of industry-academia partnerships in nurturing talent and developing the workforce of tomorrow.

The ORIC officials played a pivotal role in orchestrating and executing various activities during the fair. Mr. Haseebullah Memon, Additional Director ORIC, Ms. Nazish Mustafa, Manager, Engr. Shayan Baloch, Deputy Manager, Mr. Syed Zohaib Ali, Assistant Manager ORIC & Ms. Zainab Laghari Associate ORIC.

The event concluded with a Closing Ceremony, where certificates, shields, and souvenirs were presented to the Chief Guest, sponsors, participating companies, organizers, and volunteers as a gesture of appreciation for their valuable contributions.

Feedback from participating companies was overwhelmingly positive, with many noting the high quality of candidates they met during the fair. This not only highlights the event's success but also opens new doors for future collaborations, recruitment opportunities, and career advancements for the students involved.