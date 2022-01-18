ISRA University VC, Deans, students stage protest against varsity closure

Vice Chancellor ISRA University Prof Dr Nazir Ashraf Leghari along with all the Deans, Faculty Members, Nursing Staff and other employees on Tuesday staged protest demonstration at the main gate of the varsity against unannounced closure of university and hospital operation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor ISRA University Prof Dr Nazir Ashraf Leghari along with all the Deans, Faculty Members, Nursing Staff and other employees on Tuesday staged protest demonstration at the main gate of the varsity against unannounced closure of university and hospital operation.

VC Dr. Nazir Ashraf told the media persons that on 15th January 2022 at around 5:30 pm dozens of armed men attacked the university.

All CCTV videos of the entire situation had been sent to all the top officials and law enforcement agencies but it was surprising that no action had been taken so far, he lamented.

It is beyond comprehension that our staff and students have been attacked and we are not even allowed to enter the university, he questioned.

The Vice Chancellor, all deans, faculty members and other staff have appealed the government to restore academic process of the university.