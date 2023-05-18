UrduPoint.com

ISSI Hosts Interactive Session At International Islamic University (IIU)

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 08:46 PM

ISSI hosts interactive session at International Islamic University (IIU)

The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI) hosted the participants of Human Resource Development Programme (HRDP) for Professionals at the International Islamic University (IIU) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Centre for Afghanistan, middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI) hosted the participants of Human Resource Development Programme (HRDP) for Professionals at the International Islamic University (IIU) on Thursday.

The interactive session was addressed by Ambassador (Retd), Director General ISSI Sohail Mahmood and Director CAMEA Amina Khan in the introductory remarks welcomed the guests and briefed the group about the working of ISSI.

Extending a warm welcome to the participants, Sohail Mahmood highlighted the key features of the evolving global and regional environment and the dynamics shaping Pakistan's foreign policy.

Among other things, he outlined key determinants of states' foreign policy including geography, identity, history, resource endowment, leadership, economic imperatives, overarching strategic concepts, and the role of national institutions.

He also underscored the vital linkage between states' internal strength and their external influence.

Sohail Mahmood underlined that the current international environment was extremely complex and fluid and the changes were taking place at an incredibly fast pace. States were facing a formidable challenge to adjust while keeping the national interest as the fundamental guiding principle, he added.

Among the traditional and non-traditional security threats at the global level, the DG ISSI highlighted great-power competition, the Ukraine conflict, the Covid-19 pandemic, and climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Afghanistan Islamabad Ukraine Middle East International Islamic University National University Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

US Lawmaker Requests Blinken Provide Clearer Pictu ..

US Lawmaker Requests Blinken Provide Clearer Picture of Ukraine Conflict Goals - ..

42 seconds ago
 Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

Integrate Middle East 2023 concludes in Dubai

16 minutes ago
 UAE, Italy strengthen economic partnership, explor ..

UAE, Italy strengthen economic partnership, explore investment exchanges in rene ..

17 minutes ago
 UK Delivers AS-90 Self-Propelled Artillery, Tanks ..

UK Delivers AS-90 Self-Propelled Artillery, Tanks to Ukraine - Deputy Defense Mi ..

24 minutes ago
 Russia, Iran to Jointly Build 20 Cargo Ships as Bi ..

Russia, Iran to Jointly Build 20 Cargo Ships as Bilateral Trade Grows - Reports

22 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio drive in full swing

Anti-Polio drive in full swing

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.