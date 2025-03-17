IT education introduces in 16 institutions with five specialised courses: NA told

Open Menu

Published March 17, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The National Assembly was informed that IT education has been introduced in 16 institutions across Pakistan, with five specialized courses, including Data Analysis, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, being actively promoted.

During the National Assembly session on Monday, in response to a question by Aasia Naz Tanoli, Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz Akbar stated that these initiatives are being implemented under the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), with a dedicated budget already allocated.

She further revealed that each student enrolled in these courses receives a stipend of PKR 105,000. The program involves five universities: the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI), the National Skills University (NSU), and NUST’s School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

The courses are designed for students in their fifth semester, with evening classes to facilitate learning. NAVTTC closely monitors the program, which is currently in its pilot phase. If successful, it will be expanded to schools.

Responding to a question from Syed Rafiullah, Akbar mentioned that discussions regarding launching the program in Malir had taken place with the minister, and updates would be provided to the Assembly.

When questioned by Shehzada Gustasp Khan about higher education in Balochistan, she noted that the province currently lacks a public chartered federal university. However, campuses of two federally chartered universities have been established in the region. She also highlighted that in the first phase, 40 laptops were distributed in Balochistan, followed by 200 more in the second phase.

In response to a question by Shahida Rehmani, Akbar mentioned that NAVTTC has established a clear procedure for laptop distribution, including a flowchart available on its website. National Assembly Chairman Abdul Qadir Patel directed the parliamentary secretary to provide a detailed update on laptop distribution in Sindh in the next session.

Addressing a question from Samina Khalid Ghurki, Akbar emphasized that education is now a provincial matter following the 18th Amendment. However, the federal government maintains direct coordination with provinces to support educational initiatives.

