IT Education Introduces In 16 Institutions With Five Specialised Courses: NA Told
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2025 | 07:53 PM
The National Assembly was informed that IT education has been introduced in 16 institutions across Pakistan, with five specialized courses, including Data Analysis, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, being actively promoted
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The National Assembly was informed that IT education has been introduced in 16 institutions across Pakistan, with five specialized courses, including Data Analysis, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, being actively promoted.
During the National Assembly session on Monday, in response to a question by Aasia Naz Tanoli, Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz Akbar stated that these initiatives are being implemented under the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), with a dedicated budget already allocated.
She further revealed that each student enrolled in these courses receives a stipend of PKR 105,000. The program involves five universities: the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute (GIKI), the National Skills University (NSU), and NUST’s School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.
The courses are designed for students in their fifth semester, with evening classes to facilitate learning. NAVTTC closely monitors the program, which is currently in its pilot phase. If successful, it will be expanded to schools.
Responding to a question from Syed Rafiullah, Akbar mentioned that discussions regarding launching the program in Malir had taken place with the minister, and updates would be provided to the Assembly.
When questioned by Shehzada Gustasp Khan about higher education in Balochistan, she noted that the province currently lacks a public chartered federal university. However, campuses of two federally chartered universities have been established in the region. She also highlighted that in the first phase, 40 laptops were distributed in Balochistan, followed by 200 more in the second phase.
In response to a question by Shahida Rehmani, Akbar mentioned that NAVTTC has established a clear procedure for laptop distribution, including a flowchart available on its website. National Assembly Chairman Abdul Qadir Patel directed the parliamentary secretary to provide a detailed update on laptop distribution in Sindh in the next session.
Addressing a question from Samina Khalid Ghurki, Akbar emphasized that education is now a provincial matter following the 18th Amendment. However, the federal government maintains direct coordination with provinces to support educational initiatives.
Recent Stories
LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt on Reema Khan’s plea for defamation tribunals
IT education introduces in 16 institutions with five specialised courses: NA tol ..
Finance Minister never made statement about govt employees' salaries, pension: M ..
Afghan Interior Ministry denies reports of Sirajuddin Haqqani’s resignation
Crackdown on hawala & hundi leads to significant increase in remittances: Federa ..
Rabdan Academy earns European EFQM certification
Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gains in Open Market
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Home First’ initiative to provide comprehensive ..
Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again in Pakistan
Cricketer collapses, dies in Adelaide amid Australia heatwave
Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..
More Stories From Education
-
IT education introduces in 16 institutions with five specialised courses: NA told3 minutes ago
-
Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes4 hours ago
-
NUST Climbs to #127 in Engineering and Technology in QS Subject Rankings 20254 days ago
-
SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms7 days ago
-
33 candidates appeared in Pre-Entry Test for admissions at SU Thatta Campus11 days ago
-
KU awards 40 PhD, 87 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines11 days ago
-
UoE hosts International Women’s Day 2025 programme11 days ago
-
Virtual University announces Fall 2024 results13 days ago
-
Shan Sehgal attends special meeting held at Sindh University13 days ago
-
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict action13 days ago
-
IBCC expands digital verification initiative with new MoUs14 days ago
-
PU signs MoUs with Marjan Polymer Industries14 days ago