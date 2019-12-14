IT experts from Taiwan visit Sindh University

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):A delegation of Taiwanese Information Technology experts Friday visited the University of Sindh Jamshoro and held meeting with the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

The delegation, comprised of the General Manager 'K and H' Products, Janie Jamie and South Region Incharge of the company Julian along with the Company's Pakistan Office General Manager Mahesh Kumar, discussed with the VC matters including launch of joint professional initiatives, introduction of short certificate courses start of new innovative skill development programmes and signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Those who were present on the occasion included Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Director STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani and Director ORIC Dr. Imtiaz Korejo.