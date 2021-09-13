UrduPoint.com

It is a proud moment for NUST to announce that Ambassador (former) Syed Hasan Javed, Director, Chinese Studies Centre, at the School of Social Sciences and Humanities, has been selected by China’s National Special Book Award Committee (SBAC), in recognition and appreciation of his Books on China related themes

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th September, 2021) It is a proud moment for NUST to announce that Ambassador (former) Syed Hasan Javed, Director, Chinese Studies Centre, at the School of Social Sciences and Humanities, has been selected by China’s National Special Book Award Committee (SBAC), in recognition and appreciation of his Books on China related themes.

Ambassador Hasan Javed has written seven books, six of which are on various Chinese subjects. His books are such as: Pakistan’s Best seller ‘Chinese Made Easy’; Chinese English Urdu Dictionary; Chinese Soft Power Code; Rise of China and the Asian Century; China’s Model of Development; China, West and the Islamic World.

His books have been translated in Chinese language too. His books have helped promote better understanding of China, as well as facilitate close Pakistan China friendship and cooperation.

Pakistan and China are all weather friends.

This year, the two countries are celebrating seventy years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
Mr. Javed is the first Pakistani scholar to win the Chinese national special book award.

The Special Book Award Committee was launched in 2005 and so far, more than 108 nationals from 44 countries have won the Award, for either writing books on China or translating Chinese works. Due to Covid-19, the Annual Award ceremony could not be held in 2020.

This year, due to Corona related travel restrictions, Pakistan’s Ambassador Mr. Moin Ul Haque has been invited by the SBAC Organisers to receive the Award on behalf of Ambassador(Retired) Syed Hasan Javed on 14 September, 2021. The Award carries grant of a sum of Yuan 100,000(Yuan One hundred thousand).

