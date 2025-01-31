ITA Launches 12 New Books For Children
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 31, 2025 | 02:36 AM
Azma Bokhari says launch of such books for children is a clear proof of development of society
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2025) In collaboration with the Punjab school Education Department and” ITA “ 12 new children’s books were launched in connection with the Silver Jubilee anniversary celebrations, with the special guest being Provincial Minister for Information and Broadcasting Azma Bokhari.
The guests included Secretary Schools Education Punjab Khalid Nazir Wattoo, Parliamentary Secretary Schools Education Nosheen Adnan, DG Plaque Benish Fatima Sahi, Chief Minister’s Focal Person Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti, CDO Punjab Saeed-ul-Hasan, Executive Director Center for Public Policy and Governance Policy FC University Saeed Shafqat and other important personalities.
Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Uzma Bukhari, while engaging with children in the book drive activities, said that the launch of such books for children is a clear proof of the development of our society.
The credit for the positive policies of the Punjab government goes to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, who is active day and night for the education of children. Maryam Nawaz is busy with everything from providing food to children of schools to providing scholarships to higher education students. The provincial information minister read stories with the children, played chess and observed the children’s writing skills. Finally, Bela Raza Jamil, Chief Executive Officer of Idara Talaaim Aghahi(ITA) gave a detailed briefing to all the guests.
