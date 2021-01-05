IUB admission campaign for Spring semester launched

The grand admission campaign of Spring Admission 2021 started in Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) on Tuesday

This year, admissions are being provided in 80 morning and evening programmes of BS in the campuses of Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

On the direction of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, a Central Admission Cell and Liaison Office have been set up at Abbasia Campus under the auspices of Directorate of Academics and Directorate of IT.

This year, special admission centers have been set up in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar for the convenience of students and parents in remote areas of Bahawalpur Division, where admissions information and guidance, career counseling and online application can be made and facilities will be provided.

Faculty of Arts and Languages include BS English Literature, BS English Linguistics, BS History, BS Archeology, BS Pakistan Studies, BS Persian, BS Seraiki and BS urdu and Iqbaliat.

Admissions in Painting, Graphic Arts, Sculpture, Graphic Design and Textile Design are being offered in the four-year programme at the College of Art and Design.

Faculty of Agriculture and Environment are being given admission in B.Sc (Hons) in Agriculture, BS Forestry, BS Environmental Sciences and BSc (Hons) food Science and Technology.

BS in Forensic Science in Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences is being offering.

Faculty of Social Sciences are being offered in BS Applied Psychology, BS Economics, BS International Relations, BS library and Information Science, BS Media Studies, BS Political Science, BS Public Administration, BS Political and Parliamentary Studies, BS Gender Studies and BS Social Work.

Faculty of Computing includes admission to BS Computer Science, BS Information Systems, BS Digital Media, BS Network Systems, BS Information Technology, BS Software Engineering, BS Artificial Intelligence, BS Information Security, BS internet of Things and BS Data Sciences are ongoing.

Admission in Faculty of Education for BS Elementary Education, BS Secondary Education, four year program B.Ed, BS Physical Education and Sports Sciences, BS Special Education, BS Educational Planning and Management, BS English Languages Teaching and Linguistics are ongoing.

Faculty of Islamic Learning includes BS Arabic, BS Islamic and Specialization in Quranic Studies, BS Translation Studies, One Year Diploma in Arabic for Understanding Quran, BS Islamic Studies with Specialization in Fiqah and Sharia, BS Islamic with Specialization in Hadith Studies and BS Islamic with Specialization in World religion and Interfaith Harmony are being offered.

Admissions in BS Intelligent Systems and Robotics, BS Cyber Security and Digital Forensics and BS Biomedical Engineering Technology are in progress in the Faculty of Engineering.

Admissions are being offered in the Faculty of Veterinary Sciences in BS Animal Sciences, two-year Livestock Assistant Diploma, BS Applied Microbiology and BS Physiology.

Admissions in the Faculty of Science include BS Botany, BS Geography, BS Meth, BS Statistics, BS Zoology, BS Physics, BS Chemistry, BS Biochemistry, BS Biotechnology and BS Bioinformatics.

Similarly, in the Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce, BS Commerce, BS Accounting and Finance, BS Leadership and Management, BS Disaster Management, BBA Honors, BBA Technology Management, BS Entrepreneurship and Enrollment in Innovation, one-year Diploma in Entrepreneurship and Innovation, BS Tourism and Hospitality Management and one-year Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality Management are ongoing.

It is worth mentioning that the establishment of the best online admission portal and central admission cell at Islamia University of Bahawalpur last year resulted in more than 79,000 applications for fall admissions and after these admissions, the number of students in the university increased to more than 37,000, which is more than double in a year. On the special direction of the Vice Chancellor, 11 new buses have been added to the Transport Flat and the University Transport Flat is not only providing transport facilities to students from Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar city but now Lodhran, Yazman, Ahmadpur East.

These facilities have been increased for the students of Khanqah Sharif, Khairpur Tamiwali and Lal Sohanra and the students are being provided with comfortable and quality travel facilities. Medical facilities were upgraded in all campuses and 3 new ambulances were provided. Islamia University Bahawalpur became the first Hepatitis Free University in the country.

The fees of Islamia University Bahawalpur has not been increased and the fees of the university are still lower than other universities. In terms of scholarships, Rs. 343 million has been provided under Prime Minister's Ehsas Scholarship, HEC Need Based, PEEF and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal scholarships have been allocated. Sports facilities were significantly increased, sports complexes were upgraded and a modern gymnasium was set up. Student accommodation also improved and four new hostels with a capacity of 1,000 were activated. The Islamia University Bahawalpur is one of the few universities in the country where the Code 19 crisis did not allow students to lose their education and the semester was completed by launching online classes on time and now full preparations for the final term examinations are underway.