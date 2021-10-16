IUB Ahmadpur East campus to open new doors of opportunities for Cholistan: VC

Ahmadpur East campus of the Islamia University Bahawalpur will help in uplifting the area and will open new doors of opportunities for the students and people of Ahamdpur East and the Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Ahmadpur East campus of the Islamia University Bahawalpur will help in uplifting the area and will open new doors of opportunities for the students and people of Ahamdpur East and the Cholistan.

Vice-chancellor,IUB, Prof Dr Athar Mehbob while talking to APP told that the newly established campus of IUB in Ahamdpur East was strategically located near the Cholistan to facilitate the students belonging to the area.

He told that Ahamdpur East has a population of bout 1.2 million and the tehsil had not many opportunities of development. In such a situation, it was important to establish a university campus to help the people of the area and to generate more economic activities.

Vice Chancellor said that he was grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Rs 4 billion grant from Federal Government which made this campus possible.

He said that the efforts of the Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development MNA Kanwal Shauzab for the campus are also commendable.

He said that the university has an important role to play in the development of the Bahawalpur division and for this purpose, the university has established campuses in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar.

VC told that area-wise Bahawalpur is the largest division of Punjab with an area of approximately 450 kilometres. He told that many tehsils of Bahawalpur district were situated more than 100 kilometres away from university campuses and therefore it was difficult for the students of these areas to study at the university.

He said that to facilitate the students of far-flung areas, the radius of transportation was extended to 60 kilometres but still many areas are out of reach. This step has helped in reducing the burden on university hostels and has been beneficial for the students who are getting the bus service without any extra cost.

Responding to a question, Vice-Chancellor told that steps have been taken for the financial assistance of students because the majority of the students belong to lower-middle-class families where the educational expense is a significant part of the expenditures.

He told that desks have been set up to counsel students and find out solutions according to the needs of specific students. "We are helping the students by allowing them to pay their fee in two or three instalments without any late payment fine", VC told. Furthermore, scholarships would be provided to the students such as the Ehsaas program. The directorate of financial assistance is also reaching out to other agencies to get more scholarships for the students. VC told that a new opportunity has been introduced for the students in which they can work as teacher assistants and get a stipend of Rs 25,000 for five months and they will be given a 75 per cent waiver in the tuition fee. "This will help the students to meet their own educational expenses as well as get training as a teaching assistant", VC added.