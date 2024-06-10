IUB alumnus congratulated on being part of Pak-China joint satellite venture

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been providing prominent services at the national and international level in Pakistan's research, education, and development

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been providing prominent services at the national and international level in Pakistan's research, education, and development.

A former student of the Faculty of Engineering at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Hafiz Muhammad Azhar Ali Bashir has played a prominent role in the Pakistan-China joint satellite cooperation program. Hafiz Muhammad Azhar was a key member of the joint design and development team for the PakSat-MM1 satellite.

He served as Load Engineer and Test Engineer successfully. He was responsible for ensuring the success of the performance of the satellite system during various technical stages in the Chinese space agency. He actively participated in the assembly, integration, and testing phase of the PakSat-MM1 satellite in China and participated in the in-orbit testing phase.

Pakistan's space agency, SUPARCO, launched the Pak-China MM1 communication satellite into space on 30 May 2024.

Equipped with the latest communication technology, this satellite will provide high-speed satellite Internet services to 30 to 35 percent of the Earth's surface. It will increase communication capacity in neighboring countries, across Asia, Europe and parts of Africa and provide high-speed internet to remote areas of Pakistan.

The development is expected to be a game-changer in Pakistan's satellite internet market. It will benefit various sectors including the military, telecommunications, weather forecasting, oil and gas, NGOs and UN offices.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Applied Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Director Alumni Dr. Shahid Mehmood and faculty members congratulated the Hafiz Muhammad Azhar Ali Bashir for this most important national service and bringing the name of the university to light.