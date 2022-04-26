IUB announces admission schedule for ADP first annual 2022 exams

According to an announcement from the Examinations Division, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, the results of the 2021 Second Annual Examination of the Associate Degree Program Annual System Science / Arts (former BA / B.Sc.) have been announced

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :According to an announcement from the Examinations Division, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, the results of the 2021 Second Annual Examination of the Associate Degree Program Annual System Science / Arts (former BA / B.Sc.) have been announced.

Aspiring candidates appearing in the first annual examination 2022 can appear in the examination as per their schedule. The last date for receiving the application form and fee for the exam is May 10, while the last date for receiving the entry form with a late fee is May 13.

The last date for receiving the admission form with a double fee is May 17, however, admission forms will be received with a triple late fee till June 03. Further information is available on the website of Islamia University Bahawalpur www.iub.edu.pk.