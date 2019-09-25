UrduPoint.com
IUB, Civil Hospital Sign MoU To Promote Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:34 PM

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Civil Hospital Bahawalpur has agreed to work together to promote teaching and research, professional education and provision of medical facilities to university employees

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):The Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Civil Hospital Bahawalpur has agreed to work together to promote teaching and research, professional education and provision of medical facilities to university employees.

An MOU was signed in this regard during a special ceremony at Abbasia Campus. Engineer Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor was present on this occasion while Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy and Alternative Medicine and Dr.

Muhammad Yousuf Rana, Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital Bahawalpur signed the agreement document.

The hospital will provide medical facilities to university employees which will be reimbursed by the university. Students of departments of Pharmacy, Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Social Work, Applied Psychology and Management Science and College of Conventional and Medicine will avail internship opportunities at Civil Hospital. Both the organization jointly organized seminars, workshops and conferences.

