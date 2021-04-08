An International Conference on impact of mathematics in modern era has started at Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) here on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :An International Conference on impact of mathematics in modern era has started at Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) here on Thursday.

The conference was organized by the department of Mathematics, which was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor, IUB Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Government Sadiq College Women's University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz Asif, Pro Vice Chancellor, IUB Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf and chairman of the department of Mathematics and focal person Prof. Dr. Ghulam Mustafa addressed the inaugural session which was held in hybrid mode on campus and online simultaneously.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob said that it was very important to hold a conference on the topic in which scientists, researchers and scholars will get benefit. The conference will be instrumental in innovative comparative studies between mathematics and other disciplines and the latest developments in these disciplines, practical difficulties and their solutions. The articles presented at the conference will help to better understand the subject of mathematics in a more holistic way and will pave the way for new solutions to related problems.

On the occasion, chief organizer Prof. Dr. Ghulam Mustafa said that scholars from top universities of Turkey, USA, Estonia, China were participating in it. Among the keynote speakers were Prof. Dr. Dumitru Baleanu, Cankaya University, Ankara, Turkey, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam, University of Pennsylvania USA, Dr. Sebastian Bahamonde, University of Tartu Estonia, Prof. Dr. Jiansong Deng, University of Science and Technology of China, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sharif, Punjab University Lahore, Prof. Dr. Mujahid Abbas, Government College University, Lahore, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram, Punjab University Lahore, Prof. Dr. Imran Javed, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Dr. Muhammad Sadiq, Government Sadiq College Women's University Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Arshad Zia, International Islamic University Islamabad and Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Hafiz Fakhr-ud-Din, Dr. Zaheer Abbas, Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Dr. Nargis Aslam Khan, Dr. Muhammad Owais Yousuf and Dr. Shafqat Ali.