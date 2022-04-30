IUB improved quality of education in 3 years: Vice Chancellor

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that for the last three years we have been striving to improve the quality of education which enabled us to join the world rankings

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that for the last three years we have been striving to improve the quality of education which enabled us to join the world rankings.

Earlier, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was included in the list of one thousand universities and now joined the top 500 universities in various rankings.

He expressed these views while talking to the media today. There are three types of systems operating in the world which are top ranking which is SDGs and Times Higher Education ranking.

In addition, Scimigo International Institutional Ranking 2022 has been released in which the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has secured the second position among 65 universities in Pakistan, and in the recent ranking of Times Higher Education Ranking 2022, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been ranked in the world based on its performance in achieving long term development goals. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been ranked fifth among 63 universities across Pakistan.

He said that the United Nations has also agreed that we cannot make any progress unless we create a better environment for our future generations. Nature has provided us with a clean environment. It is our duty to provide this environment to the next generation as well.

The measures that make it ranked in the Times Higher Education Ranking 2022 include hunger eradication, poverty reduction, higher education opportunities, climate change, climate change, clean water and sanitation, renewable energy, economic growth, industry, innovation, infrastructure, law, sustainable centers and communities, agriculture, climate change, peace, justice, and public-private partnerships.

He said that the effects of the hard work done in the last three years are beginning to show and thank Allah Almighty that the whole nation and other universities should also work on this path.

"I hope that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will be among the top 100 universities in the Times Higher Education Rankings", he added.

Responding to a question, the Vice-Chancellor said"We are completing development projects expeditiously. Improving quality education, curriculum development, student job placement, and entrepreneurial activity will bring various companies here which will provide employment opportunities to students."He said that he would like to ask the government, in particular, to release funds to the educational institutions so that the development projects could be completed and the universities could play their role in providing a better environment for the next generation.