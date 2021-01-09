IUB Math Department organizes international webinar

The Department of Mathematics, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized an international webinar as a part of bi-monthly national and international webinars

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The Department of Mathematics, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized an international webinar as a part of bi-monthly national and international webinars.

Associate Professor Faculty of Symbiotic Systems Science, Fukushima University Japan Dr Kazuharu Bamba was the speaker of the webinar.

The topic of the webinar was "Review on dark energy and modified gravity theories". Department of Mathematics Chairman Prof. Dr Ghulam Mustafa expressed his gratitude and appreciation to IUB Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob for extending his guidance, support and encouragement.

Dr Ghulam Abbas, Assistant Professor (TTS) was the coordinator of the bi-monthly webinar.