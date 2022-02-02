IUB Roll of Honor presented to 9 students

(@FahadShabbir)

The IUB Roll of Honour 2020 was awarded by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) to 9 students in three different categories including IUB Students Societies, Co-curricular activities, and Sports

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The IUB Roll of Honour 2020 was awarded by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) to 9 students in three different categories including IUB Students Societies, Co-curricular activities, and Sports.

This year, the Directorate of Student Affairs, under the direction of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob (T.I.) decided to initiate the Roll of Honor Award to honor their best-performing students in different categories.

The IUB Roll of Honor committee comprised Rizwan Majeed Director Student Affairs, Shahzad Ahmed Khalid Director Press and Publication, and Dr. Azhar Hussain Director Alumni Affairs and Additional director of student affairs.

The committee selected nine students of IUB from the nominations received for the "IUB Roll of Honor" award 2020 in three different categories, i.e., co-curricular activities, student societies, and sports. Dr. Ehtasham Anwar, Secretary of Higher education South Punjab was the chief guest.

He presented the Roll of Honor award to the selected students and expressed his best views for the contribution of students and varsity.

The awards were presented to Muhammad Asim Masoom Zubair, Khizar Javid, Muhammad Noor ul Arifeen, Hafiza Memoona Ashraf, Tariq Aziz, Aamir Masroor, Jawad Akbar, Ghulam Muhammad, and Ahmad Faraz.