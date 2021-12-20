UrduPoint.com

IUB Selection Board Interview Candidates For Posts Of Professors, Associate Professors

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 01:04 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :A meeting of the selection board of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Mahboob at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

The meeting was attended by Board Members Dr Muhammad Afzal, Member Provincial Assembly and Member Syndicate, Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Member Syndicate and Dr Mazhar Saeed, Chairman Board Office Bahawalpur, Registrar Prof. Dr Moazzam Jameel and subject matter experts from different universities.

Applied Psychology, Computer Science and IT, Persian, Social Work, Siraiki, Education, Arabic, Statistics, Mathematics, Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Entomology, Plant Pathology, Horticulture, Soil Science, food Technology, Media Studies and Pathology interviewed for the post of Professors.

Computer Science and IT, History, Islamic Studies, English Literature, urdu and Iqbaliat, Siraiki, Physical Education, Education, education (Bahawalnagar Campus), Educational Training, Arabic, Statistics, Botany, Zoology, Telecommunication Engineering, Computer System Engineering, Civil Engineering, Animal Breeding and Genetics, Epidemiology and Public Health, Poultry Science, Livestock Production and Management, Physiology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Entomology, Plant Pathology, Soil Science, Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Pakistan Studies interviewed for the post of Associate Professors.

Transport Officer in Motor Transport Division, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan Campus Candidates were interviewed for Rahim Yar Khan Campus.

The meeting interviewed 49 candidates for professors and 89 candidates for associate professors. As many as 10 candidates participated in the interviews for the post of Transport Officer.

