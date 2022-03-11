IUB selection board interview candidates for posts of assistant professors, lecturers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A three-day selection board meeting at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, chaired by Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob concluded at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus

The meeting was attended by Board Members MPA Dr. Muhammad Afzal and Member Syndicate Dr. Hameed Raza Siddiqui, Chairman Board Office Bahawalpur Dr. Mazhar Saeed, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel, Additional Registrar Arif Ramooz, and subject matter experts from different universities.

Candidates were interviewed for the posts of Assistant Professor and for the posts of Lecturer for Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan Campuses for Department of Environmental Sciences, Department of Pakistan Studies, Department of Physics, Department of Insatiate of agro-industry and Environment, and Agronomy, Department of Horticulture, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, Department of Plant Pathology, Department of Forestry Range and Wildlife Management, Department of food Science, Geography, Department of Mathematics, and Department of Islamic Studies.