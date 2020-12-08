IUB stands at 642 ranking among 1000 universities of 84 countries

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has continuously been contending for various global competitions, and so regularly achieving excellent standings among its partners, for last two years

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) has continuously been contending for various global competitions, and so regularly achieving excellent standings among its partners, for last two years.

After participating in Times Higher Education, World University ranking, the IUB has participated in UI Green Metric World University ranking for the very first time, and got 642nd position, in 2020 rankings.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the IUB ranked on number 25 among 53 Pakistani universities. In the ranking for the year 2020, almost one thousand universities from 84 countries participated. The IUB has shown excellent performance and scored significantly in some areas, including Infrastructure, Transportation, education and Research and Energy and Climate Change.

IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob congratulated all the academic and administrative staff of the university, and appreciated the efforts of Quality Enhancement Cell, in the collection as well as submission of data for this international ranking.

QEC Director Prof. Dr Saeed Ahmad Buzdar has said the university has started a new journey under the leadership of Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and the university was rapidly getting global reputation and competing with the universities around the globe. The UI Green Metric world university ranking collect the data regarding the current condition and policies related to Green Campus and Sustainability in the Universities all over the world.

This ranking is particularly focused on combating global climate change, energy and water conservation, waste recycling, and green transportation. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is doing efforts to implement environmentally friendly and sustainable policies and programs.