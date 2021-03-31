IUB starts STEMS 2021 conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The first international conference on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Social Sciences (STEMS 2021) has started at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

This multi-thematic conference was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor, IUB Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

Vice-Chancellor Government Sadiq College, Women's University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif, Pro-Vice-Chancellor University of the Punjab Lahore Prof. Dr Saleem Mazhar and President ECO Science Foundation Prof. Dr Manzoor Hussain were the guests of honour on the occasion.

Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that the convening of the first multi-disciplinary international conference at the university was a great achievement for which Dr Abid Shehzad, Director International Links deserves congratulations.

He said today, we have the best opportunity to access all modern sciences, including science and technology, and to lead the world as we have in the past, ensuring socio-economic development.

He said the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was moving in this direction and in just a short span of two years, the university has attained the status of the fourth-generation university.

Cotton varieties developed by the scientists of Jamia Islamia were being cultivated in 45 per cent area of Punjab. The university will earn Rs 100 million annually from its sale and marketing. In the last two years, the faculty, researchers and students of the university have been engaged in their academic activities in a more conducive environment than the best and most conducive environment.

He said the university was fast gaining prominence in the world rankings. Due to the popularity of its teaching programmes, enrollment has increased dramatically and the number of students has exceeded 45,000.

The faculty has also increased from 500 to 1000 who were always engaged in teaching and research. The establishment of successive international conferences was a sign of Islamia University Bahawalpur becoming a world-class university, he added.

Dr Abid Shehzad, Conference Focal Person said that due to Covid-19, nine sessions will be held on the first day after the inaugural function. More than 160 domestic and foreign delegates from Pharmacy, Engineering, Technology, Commerce, business, Arts and Social Sciences, Conventional Medicine will discuss in hybrid and online sessions.