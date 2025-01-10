IUB Syndicate Meeting Approves Budget For FY2024-25
Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 09:04 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The 87th meeting of the syndicate of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran.
The meeting approved the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the light of the recommendations of the last three meetings of the Finance and Planning Committee. Important academic, human resources and legal matters were discussed and decisions were taken in the meeting. In view of the financial difficulties faced by the university, significant decisions were also taken in the meeting to reduce expenses.
Registrar Muhammad Shajiur Rehman presented a report on the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting.
The members of the meeting included MPA Mian Muhammad Shoaib Owaisi, Former Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Professor Dr. Akram Chaudhry, Former Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Agriculture University Multan Dr. Asif Khan, representative to the Higher education Commission, Additional Secretary Higher Education Department Zahida Azhar, Additional Secretary Finance Department Umar Javed, Dean Faculty of Engineering Professor Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Science Professor Dr. Khalid Mansoor, Associate Professor Dr. Alia Nazir, Dr. Mughees Amin, Assistant Professor Dr. Qaiser Ijaz, Lecturer Zaman Ali and Treasurer Dr. Abdul Sattar Zahoory.
