UrduPoint.com

IUB To Cultivate 6.7 Mln Acres Cholistani Land

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

IUB to cultivate 6.7 mln acres Cholistani land

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is working to cultivate 6.7 million acres of Cholistani land in order to improve agriculture and overcome food security issues of the country that occurred due to the urbanization of agricultural land

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is working to cultivate 6.7 million acres of Cholistani land in order to improve agriculture and overcome food security issues of the country that occurred due to the urbanization of agricultural land.

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob while talking to APP here Friday said that 8 million bails of cotton are expected to be produced this year which is almost double than the previous years.

He said that out of the total cultivated cotton in Punjab, approximately 40 percent has used seeds produced by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. "More varieties of seeds are being developed at the university which will mitigate the effects of climate change, soil-related issues, pests, and viruses", he added.

The VC said that the university is contributing to the revival of cotton and each 1 million bail of cotton will be translated into about 1 billion Dollars worth of textiles exports from Pakistan. Engr Dr Athar Mahboob further added that the university's initiative of maize and soybean intercropping will help in substituting imports of 2 billion dollars.

Responding to a question, Vice-Chancellor told that University Nursing College has become fully operational with the first batch of 75 students enrolled after approval from the Pakistan Nursing Council. He told that new academic and hostel buildings spread on almost 700,000 square feet will be completed in the next 20 months.

He told that the university's 2.5 MW solar park has become functional in August this year and will give an annual saving of approximately Rs 70 million.

Vice-Chancellor told that the 16th meeting of the University Senate was held under the chair of Pro-Chancellor Minister Higher education Punjab Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz. Senate gave a nod to this year's budget and some pending approvals from previous budgets.

New statutes developed by the university were also approved by the Senate. Minister Higher Education Punjab inaugurated several development projects of the university during his visit and appreciated the uplift work of the university.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Exports Education Punjab Budget Agriculture Visit August IUB Textile Cotton From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Senegal railway opening overshadowed by compensati ..

Senegal railway opening overshadowed by compensation protest

2 seconds ago
 Google to Review Russian Court's Decision on Turno ..

Google to Review Russian Court's Decision on Turnover Percentage Fine

4 seconds ago
 PML-N leader running away from accountability: She ..

PML-N leader running away from accountability: Shehzad Akbar

6 seconds ago
 ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests two acc ..

ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests two accused

7 seconds ago
 Russian teen jailed for 4 years for 'desecrating' ..

Russian teen jailed for 4 years for 'desecrating' portrait

2 minutes ago
 UoP Winter Recess from Jan 3

UoP Winter Recess from Jan 3

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.