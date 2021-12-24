IUB to cultivate 6.7 mln acres Cholistani land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is working to cultivate 6.7 million acres of Cholistani land in order to improve agriculture and overcome food security issues of the country that occurred due to the urbanization of agricultural land

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is working to cultivate 6.7 million acres of Cholistani land in order to improve agriculture and overcome food security issues of the country that occurred due to the urbanization of agricultural land.

Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob while talking to APP here Friday said that 8 million bails of cotton are expected to be produced this year which is almost double than the previous years.

He said that out of the total cultivated cotton in Punjab, approximately 40 percent has used seeds produced by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. "More varieties of seeds are being developed at the university which will mitigate the effects of climate change, soil-related issues, pests, and viruses", he added.

The VC said that the university is contributing to the revival of cotton and each 1 million bail of cotton will be translated into about 1 billion Dollars worth of textiles exports from Pakistan. Engr Dr Athar Mahboob further added that the university's initiative of maize and soybean intercropping will help in substituting imports of 2 billion dollars.

Responding to a question, Vice-Chancellor told that University Nursing College has become fully operational with the first batch of 75 students enrolled after approval from the Pakistan Nursing Council. He told that new academic and hostel buildings spread on almost 700,000 square feet will be completed in the next 20 months.

He told that the university's 2.5 MW solar park has become functional in August this year and will give an annual saving of approximately Rs 70 million.

Vice-Chancellor told that the 16th meeting of the University Senate was held under the chair of Pro-Chancellor Minister Higher education Punjab Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz. Senate gave a nod to this year's budget and some pending approvals from previous budgets.

New statutes developed by the university were also approved by the Senate. Minister Higher Education Punjab inaugurated several development projects of the university during his visit and appreciated the uplift work of the university.