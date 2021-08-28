IUB to initiate development projects worth Rs 4 billion

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is going to start work on development projects worth Rs 4 billion under a public-private partnership

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) is going to start work on development projects worth Rs 4 billion under a public-private partnership.

The partnership signing ceremony was held at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar, Deans, Principal Officers and representatives of the contractor firm participated.

These projects would be completed under the Build and Transfer Model. There are the first-ever development projects in any public sector university that are a beacon for self-sufficiency and development. Under this project, three new faculty buildings would be constructed to accommodate departments of Pharmacy, Conventional Medicine, Life Sciences, Health Sciences, Nursing, Law, Social Sciences, Veterinary Sciences and Computing.

The building of the Faculty of Agriculture will also be expanded. Four new hostels will be constructed for male and female students.

In addition, new roads and intersections connected to these buildings will be built, as well as an expansion of the main road network of the Baghdad al-Jadeed campus.

With the completion of these projects, the IUB will be able to provide teaching and research facilities for 80,000 students. All teaching blocks will be air-conditioned and constructed in accordance with the construction standards of the Pakistan Engineering Council and relevant Federal and provincial departments.