IUB to introduce special semester for students

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that the semester in the best international universities of the world consists of 6 to 18 weeks.

Summer semester is also prevalent in all these universities. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has decided to implement a special semester in summer this year. In this regard, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Syndicate approved the rules and regulations and the university has decided that the students who have completed the third and seventh semesters in spring 2023, for them, the fourth and eighth semesters will be offered in summer.

This special semester will be of 13 weeks. In Special Semester 2023, MPhil and Ph.D. students who are in the coursework phase will have combined classes to complete their coursework. Students who started in the spring or fall will complete courses if they have remaining courses, and students who entered the research phase will be able to complete their research semester.

This semester will focus only on academic activities. Classes will be held in air-conditioned rooms and facility of backup generator will be provided. A teacher will cover a maximum of 2 courses. Preferably each teacher will be teaching one course.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed hope that the students who will participate in the special semester in the fourth and eighth semesters will improve their educational quality and they will join the job market to improve their future and play an active role in the development of the society. Along with this, the resources of the University will also be used for 12 months of the year. Islamia University Bahawalpur will emerge as a university with the best quality of education in the country where teaching and research activities will continue throughout the year.