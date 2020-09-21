IUB to issue guidelines for online exams on website, social media

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Controller Examinations of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has announced that all guidelines and procedures relevant to online exams would be displayed on the university website as well as on social media for the information of private candidates and regular students of affiliated colleges well before issuing the date sheet of online exams.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid it would be ensured that grades of the candidates in their previous exams (intermediate/A-levels) were protected and marks of their online exams, no case would be less than their previous result of intermediate or A-levels.

Candidates would take online exams in special computerized centers allocated by exams branch for the purpose. Candidates who were not willing to take online exams would be given choice to appear in conventional exams when COVID-19 situation got better. However,a large number of the students have shown their trust and confidence in online exams system and have provided their details required for online exams.